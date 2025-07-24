KGF Babu in trouble over celebrity cars purchased from Amitabh, Aamir

Bengaluru: Once a man who faced great hardships, KGF Babu is now a wealthy businessman with assets worth hundreds of crores. Known for his fascination with luxury cars, especially those previously owned by Bollywood celebrities, Babu has now run into legal trouble due to unpaid road taxes.

According to reports, officials from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted a surprise inspection at Rukhsana Palace, Babu’s residence in Vasanthnagar, Bengaluru. The action was taken after it was found that he had not paid road taxes for several of his high-end vehicles.

KGF Babu is said to own two Rolls-Royce cars, one of which was previously used by Amitabh Bachchan (MH 11 AX 1) and another by Aamir Khan (MH 02 BB 2), which the actor had used for just a year. These vehicles, registered in Maharashtra, had their lifetime tax paid in that state. However, Karnataka authorities are now demanding local tax payments for operating the vehicles within their jurisdiction.

The RTO team, led by Joint Commissioner Shobha, had to face resistance when Babu reportedly refused to open the gate to his residence, causing the officials to wait outside for a considerable time.

Responding to the incident, Babu stated, “I’m ready to pay the tax. Both my vehicles are registered in Maharashtra, and lifetime tax has already been paid there. If the RTO wants me to pay Karnataka taxes too, I will. I’m a responsible citizen and won’t evade taxes. If allowed, I will pay it immediately.” Later he made the payment to the RTO through a DD.

In a further twist, RTO officials discovered that the luxury vehicles were displaying MLC (Member of Legislative Council) passes, reportedly issued in the name of MLC Nazeer Ahmed. These passes were seen on a Rolls-Royce and a Ford vehicle belonging to Babu.

Once the media noticed the passes, they were hastily removed. This incident has raised serious questions about tax compliance and misuse of government-issued privileges, prompting further scrutiny from enforcement agencies.