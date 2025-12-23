Khelo India athlete Lokesh Rathod stages protest, showcases medals won

Yadgir: In a rare and emotional protest, Khelo India athlete Lokesh Rathod on Monday staged a dharna in front of the Yadgir district sports complex, placing the medals he has won over the years before him to highlight the lack of basic facilities and official apathy towards athletes in the district.

Expressing deep anguish, Lokesh said several sportspersons in Yadgir are struggling due to poor infrastructure at the district stadium. “For the past three-and-a-half months, I have been submitting representations and letters to the concerned authorities explaining the problems faced by athletes. Despite repeated appeals, not a single response has come so far,” he alleged.

A native athlete of Yadgir district, Lokesh recently brought laurels to the state by securing third place at the Khelo India National Games held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, last month. He has so far won more than 50 medals in athletics events, including multiple bronze medals at various competitions, earning recognition at the national level.

However, Lokesh said the ground reality at the district sports complex stands in stark contrast to his achievements. “There is severe mismanagement and a complete lack of facilities at the district stadium. There is no proper environment for training. While preparing for the 2025 National Decathlon Championship, I was forced to travel to Bengaluru at my own expense due to the absence of basic facilities here,” he said. He added that the financial burden and logistical challenges compelled him to miss several competitions. “Athletes from poor, rural backgrounds cannot afford such repeated travel. This directly affects our performance and future prospects,” Lokesh pointed out.

The athlete also expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition from the district administration. “Even after winning third place at the Khelo India Games, I did not receive a single congratulatory call from the Yadgir district administration. There are grand arrangements to welcome elite sporting events like the IPL, but athletes from rural areas and humble backgrounds remain invisible to the system,” he said.

Questioning the priorities of the administration, Lokesh asked, “If the district administration does not even acknowledge achievements at the national level, what is the purpose of organising state-level youth festivals and sports programmes?”

He further alleged that the District Sports Development Officer has failed to respond to multiple petitions submitted over the last three-and-a-half months. “I have continuously raised issues related to infrastructure, coaching facilities, and athlete welfare, but there has been complete silence,” he said.

Lokesh’s protest has drawn attention to the long-standing issues faced by athletes in backward districts like Yadgir, raising serious questions about grassroots sports development, official accountability, and the support extended to emerging talent.