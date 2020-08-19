Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is Covid positive, friends pour wishes

Bengaluru: Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday night said she tested Covid-19 positive.

"I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way," tweeted the 67-year-old city-based biotech queen Shaw.

Responding to Shaw's tweet, Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said he was sorry to hear it.

"We need you hale & hearty soon. Be well my friend," Tharoor tweeted.

Soon after the news about her testing positive became public, people from her city and across the country wished her speedy recovery from the disease.

Billionaire Anand Mahindra also sent his good wishes on Twitter @anandmahindra to Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. He said: I'm not worried Kiran. Your energy & positivity is more infectious than the virus." Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala wished Shaw a speedy recovery. Geneva-based World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also tweeted Shaw to get well soon.

Shaw is the latest high-profile persons to have got infected by the corona virus pandemic in this tech city, days after Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah tested positive and got discharged after getting treated at a private hospital in the eastern suburb.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter handle wishing speedy recovery. "Wish you a full and speedy recovery, Kiran ji. Praying for your good health," Kejriwal tweetd @ArvindKejriwal

The news of Shaw testing positive comes at a time when Bengaluru has seen a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of July. Karnataka and its growth capital, Bengaluru, are among the worst covid-19 affected regions in the country and have shown no signs of slowing down. Bengaluru reported 2,053 new cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 91,864 cases of which 34,408 are active.

Scores of politicians, including state cabinet ministers and legislators of the ruling BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) also tested positive over the last 2 months.