KITU alleges massive retrenchment in Bengaluru firm

Bengaluru: State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) on Wednesday condemned alleged retrenchment of employees in DXC Technology Bangalore (EIT Services India Pvt). The union alleged that hundreds of employees were being forced to resign.



According to the Industrial Disputes Act, companies with more than 100 employees (300 in Karnataka after the recent amendment to Industrial Dispute Act) need to obtain approval from the government in order to lay off. Layoffs are permitted only for specific reasons and under certain regulations defined in the Industrial Disputes Act.

"DXC is in the news infamously for their unethical and inhuman method for layoffs. Affected employees spoke to KITU about their ordeal and victims were still in a state of shock. Many employees unwillingly signed the separation and no due letters fearing humiliation and termination," KITU stated.

The union warned DXC Technology that as per the Industrial Disputes Act 1947 section 2(ra), unfair labour practices ("to indulge in acts of force or violence"), it is an offense on the part of an employer to force an employee to resign.

"Employee has all the legal right to refuse to sign the resignation. The recent order from the Bangalore Labour Court to reinstate an employee with full back wages and continuity of service, who was forced to resign by the management of Wipro Technology (This judgement came on an industrial dispute filed by the KITU, representing the employee) once again underlines the illegality of the forced resignation," the Union said in a statement.

KITU has asked the management to respect the law of the land and reinstate all laid off employees with immediate effect. KITU calls upon all the IT/ITeS employees to come forward in solidarity with the employees of DXC and also against the inhuman practice of mass retrenchments.