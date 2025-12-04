KMF cracks down on sale of other brands at Nandini booths

The Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (KMF) has issued strict new guidelines to prevent the sale of non-Nandini products at Nandini booths across the state. The decision comes after the federation found that several authorized booths were selling snacks, beverages and other branded products alongside Nandini milk, curd, ghee and other dairy items.

Nandini products, regarded as Karnataka’s pride and widely recognised internationally, are known for their quality. Nandini ghee is even used for preparing Tirupati Laddu. However, the discovery of unauthorised products being sold at Nandini outlets has prompted KMF to tighten its regulations.

According to KMF, many booth owners had begun selling food items, snacks and even packaged water from other brands, which violates the licensing terms. In response, KMF has decided to issue notices to all such booth operators. Managing Director Shivaswamy warned that if any booth is found continuing to sell non-Nandini products despite the notice, the licence of the booth will be cancelled.

Booth owners who received the notices argued that the rent and operational expenses of running the booths are high, and selling only Nandini products does not generate sufficient income.

They confirmed that KMF has already sent them warnings but assured that they will discontinue the sale of all other branded products going forward.

With the new rules, KMF aims to protect the identity and purity of the Nandini brand and ensure that all authorized booths remain dedicated exclusively to selling Nandini products.