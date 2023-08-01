KMF Hikes Prices for Nandini Milk Products

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has recently taken the decision to raise the prices of Nandini Milk by Rs. 3 per litre. Despite the justification provided by the KMF for the price hike, customers and hotel owners expressed their discontent about the impact on their expenses.



Notably, the revised prices affect various categories of Nandini Milk. Toned milk, previously available at Rs. 39 per litre, has been upped to Rs. 42, while homogenised toned milk has seen a rise from Rs. 40 to Rs. 43 per litre. The cost of homogenised cow’s pure milk, previously Rs. 43, now stands at Rs. 46 per litre, and the Shubham variant has increased from Rs. 45 to Rs. 48 per litre.

As a direct consequence of the price increase, the cost of curd per litre has also seen an upward adjustment, now priced at Rs. 50 instead of the previous Rs. 47. Additionally, the 200 ml buttermilk packet that previously cost Rs. 8, is now priced at Rs. 9.

The price hike has not been without its share of difficulties. Customers purchasing milk products on Tuesday raised concerns about certain Nandini Milk parlours allegedly selling old packets at the revised rates. The parlours have countered these accusations by stating that they are yet to receive the newly printed packets.

The repercussions of this increase in milk prices extend beyond the dairy product industry, as the hotel owners association has decided to respond with a price hike of their own. Eateries across the city have implemented a 10% increase in food prices starting from Tuesday, a decision that follows the recent escalation in essential commodity prices in Karnataka.

The increase in prices of essential commodities in the state has certainly made its mark on the cost of living for citizens. While consumers navigate the adjustments, the dairy industry and hotel owners continue to closely monitor the situation, striving to strike a balance between operational viability and customer satisfaction. (eom)