KMF to modernise Nandini outlets, targets 200 shops this year

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is set to give a new, customer-friendly makeover to its existing Mother Dairy outlets while identifying new locations to expand its retail footprint across Bengaluru and other parts of the State.

Operating under the slogan “From cow to consumer,” KMF has been focusing not only on ensuring the availability of Nandini products but also on generating employment through its expanding retail network. Over the years, Nandini products were initially sold through bulk vending booths, which later evolved into parlours and franchise outlets to widen market reach.

At present, around 130 shops are directly managed by Mother Dairy, while multiple milk unions including BAMUL, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mandya and Tumakuru operate parlours and franchise units. This year, KMF aims to open 70 new shops, taking the total count to 200. These outlets are being conceptualised as mini-malls with attractive interiors and improved infrastructure.

In prominent areas such as Wilson Garden, M.G. Road, Hebbal and Rajajinagar, spacious outlets with parking facilities are already operational. Smaller outlets focus primarily on product display and retail sales. Some shops reportedly record daily sales of up to ₹1.5 lakh, while others generate over ₹50,000.

KMF offers financial assistance ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh for starting new Nandini shops. The federation has written to BDA and the Greater Bengaluru Authority seeking civic amenity sites or other suitable land parcels.

Marketing Director M.S. Satish Kumar said the brand enjoys strong public trust and efforts are underway to identify new spaces. With over 200 products including milk powder, Mysore Pak, cakes and ice creams, Nandini has expanded beyond Karnataka to major Indian cities and even overseas markets.