KPSC probationary list sparks corruption allegations

Bengaluru: Controversy has erupted over the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s shortlist for personality tests (interviews) in the recruitment for 384 Gazetted Probationary posts, with allegations of corruption during preparation of the 1:3 eligibility list.

Job aspirants have expressed outrage, claiming irregularities in the selection process. Congress leader and former MP DK Suresh has demanded that the government immediately provide justice to aggrieved eligible candidates.

In a tweet on Thursday, he highlighted that 15 candidates who appeared for the main examination in the same room have been shortlisted for interviews, raising serious doubts and confusion among other aspirants. He urged a thorough investigation and warned that it is the government’s duty to ensure justice for the affected candidates.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has sought a detailed report from KPSC regarding the allegations of corruption in preparing the eligibility list. Protests by job aspirants have taken place at various locations, with many venting their anger on social media platforms against KPSC.

Several candidates who shared the shortlist on social networks accused corruption in the interview shortlisting process. The issue has intensified calls for transparency in the recruitment process, with aspirants insisting that deserving candidates should not be denied opportunities due to alleged malpractices.