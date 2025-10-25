KSDL hands over Rs 135 crore dividend to govt

Bengaluru: The public sector enterprise Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Friday handed over Rs135 crore to the State Government as dividend from its profits for the financial year 2024–25.

On behalf of the public limited, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil and KSDL Chairman Appaji Nadagouda presented the cheque to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said that KSDL had achieved a turnover of Rs1,700 crore and recorded a profit of Rs451 crore in the last financial year. In line with regulations, 30 per cent of the profit has been paid to the government as dividend. “This marks an all-time record for the company in terms of turnover, profit, and dividend,” he remarked.

In 2022–23, KSDL had paid a dividend of Rs54 crore to the State Government, followed by Rs108 crore in 2023–24. Compared with last year, this year’s dividend reflects an increase of Rs27 crore. “In the coming years, this amount is expected to rise further,” Patil added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ministers KJ George, Priyank Kharge, Dr MC Sudhakara, Santosh Laud, Industries Department Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar, and KSDL’s Managing Director Dr PK Prashanth were present on the occasion.