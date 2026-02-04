KSDL produce record 4,894.77 MT soaps in Jan

Bengaluru: State-owned KSDL, producers of the famous Mysore sandal soaps has set an all-time production record by manufacturing a total of 4,894.777 metric tonnes of products in January this year, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said on Tuesday.In a statement, he stated that January production comprised 3,798 tonnes in the soap segment, 941 tonnes in the detergents segment, and 155 tonnes in the cosmetics segment. He recalled that Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) had earlier achieved record production of 4,735 tonnes in December 2025.

He said extensive measures have been taken to expand markets and strengthen branding in North India and overseas. In addition, a system of continuous, quality-driven production operating across three shifts has been put in place.

The state-owned enterprise currently offers over 45 products, with more to be introduced in the coming days. The company’s turnover is targeted to be scaled up to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, Patil said.

Prashanth, MD, KSDL, stated that the new record production has been achieved using the existing facilities, without recruiting additional staff or procuring any new equipment, and thanked the employees for their efforts in accomplishing this milestone.