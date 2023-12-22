KSRTC bags Stars of the Industry Award for Excellence and Leadership in HR

New Delhi: KSRTC was adjudged as Most Admired Company of the Year by the World HRD Congress and awarded Stars of the Industry Award for Excellence and Leadership in HR for innovative labor welfare initiatives for its employees.



In the award felicitation function organized at Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, Vijaykumar Naidu, India Head of Sales, ADP and Dr. Jai Madaan, renowned Celebrity Astrologer and Motivational Speaker has presented the Most Admired Company of the Year award to KSRTC. Veena P Desai, Chief Planning and Statistical Officer and Smt. Vidya, Principal, Regional Training Institute, Malavalli, KSRTC has received the award on behalf of KSRTC.







