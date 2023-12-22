  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

KSRTC bags Stars of the Industry Award for Excellence and Leadership in HR

KSRTC bags Stars of the Industry Award for Excellence and Leadership in HR
x
Highlights

KSRTC was adjudged as Most Admired Company of the Year by the World HRD Congress and awarded Stars of the Industry Award

New Delhi: KSRTC was adjudged as Most Admired Company of the Year by the World HRD Congress and awarded Stars of the Industry Award for Excellence and Leadership in HR for innovative labor welfare initiatives for its employees.

In the award felicitation function organized at Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi, Vijaykumar Naidu, India Head of Sales, ADP and Dr. Jai Madaan, renowned Celebrity Astrologer and Motivational Speaker has presented the Most Admired Company of the Year award to KSRTC. Veena P Desai, Chief Planning and Statistical Officer and Smt. Vidya, Principal, Regional Training Institute, Malavalli, KSRTC has received the award on behalf of KSRTC.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X