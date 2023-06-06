KSRTC collects Rs 29.50 lakh for smoking at bus stands in 2022-23

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC), celebrated World Environment Day/by symbolic planting of sapling by V Anbu kumar, Managing Director, at the head office premises. As the plantation program was organized in all the units, divisional office and divisional workshops of the corporation on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Managing Director, KSRTC, V Anbukkumar said that, plants and trees helps for lively hood of birds and animals and in turn helps in balancing ecology, he requested everyone to hands in planting trees. Actions taken on environmental protection in the Corporation are on Cleanliness and Environment protection drive conducted at prominent Bus Stations of Divisional jurisdiction by officers and staff of the Corporation in association with social organisation, School Children and NCC.

In the current year 2023-2024, division wise plan has been formulated to plant a total of 4000 saplings in the next four months. Air pollution monitoring stations in 15 divisions of the Corporation have been computerized. A team of technical personnel has been formed with the vehicle “Prakriti” of the corporation, and they are visiting the Depots of all Divisions, inspecting the Depots and checking air pollution and smoke of the vehicles. With a view to prohibit smoking in Bus Stands/Depots/Divisional Offices/Workshops, a fine of Rs 200 is being levied on each person who violates this and a fine amount of Rs 29,51,200 has been collected during 2022-23.

The prohibition of open place urination at bus stands/depots/divisional offices/workshops is implemented by imposing a fine of Rs 100 from those who violates this norm and a fine amount of Rs 17,12,800 has been collected during 2022-23. As Ban on spitting imposed in KSRTC, a fine of Rs 100 will be imposed on every person who violates it. A fine amount of Rs 7,25,100 has been collected in 2022-23.



