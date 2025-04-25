Live
KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
A KSRTC contract conductor, Pradeep Kashappa Naikar, was arrested by Konaje police after a video of him allegedly harassing a sleeping woman passenger on a Mangaluru-bound bus went viral.
A contract conductor working with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman passenger on a public bus.
The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kashappa Naikar, 35, from Bagalkote.
The incident took place on Wednesday on a KSRTC bus running on the Mudipu–State Bank route, near Mangaluru.
According to police, Naikar was caught on video misbehaving with the woman while she was asleep.
The incident was filmed by another passenger, and the video quickly went viral on social media. The video has sparked public outrage. The Konaje police took swift action and apprehended Naikar on Thursday after conducting a preliminary inquiry. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.
As of now, KSRTC has not released an official statement regarding the status of Naikar’s contractual employment.