KSRTC hero upholds value of humanity

Bengaluru: An on-duty Karnataka State Road Transport (KSRTC) driver Manjunath of Sira Depot, Tumkur Division, bravely rescued two girls drowning in the : Handikunte Agrahara Lake on Sunday. Appreciating the humanitarian act of the driver, KSRTC Managing Director V Anbu K Kumar, honoured him on Tuesday at KSRTC Central office in the presence of his family with Rs 10,000 cash prize and handed over an appreciation letter.

Speaking of the brave act of Manjunath, KSRTC MD, Anbu Kumar said, "Manjunath is a living example that there are still human values left in the world. Many professional swimmers would think twice before diving into the water to save others' lives. But Manjunath seeing mother of the two children running towards bus from the lake wailing asking to save the children's lives, stopped the bus immediately and jumped to the lake to save the daughters."

There were 40 passengers in that bus, but no one came forward to do what Manjunath did. He said, no one can put a price for human life. Only the mother of those two daughters knows the values of her children's lives. Although the cash reward given by the Corporation is in no way equal to Manjunath's unique humanitarian yeoman service. He is a KSRTC pride and an Honour, said Anbu Kumar.

He further said it's an obligation of the management to encourage such heroes and an exemplary work of his be inspiring for others. Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), Heads of Departments, Senior Divisional Controller, Tumkur Division, Depot Manager, Sira Depot participated during the felicitation.