KSRTC introduces Namma Cargo- Truck service fitted with GPS for goods transportation

Transport and Muzrai Minister on Saturday inaugurated KSRTC’s “Namma Cargo- Truck service” and flagged off 20 new cargo trucks.

Speaking on the occasion the minister Ramalinga Reddy informed 100 trucks will be inducted in a month and 500 trucks in a year’s time. He also informed Basaveshwara bus station at Peenya will be utilised as a depot for operation and maintenance of these trucks and the remaining vacant place will be provided to government companies to exploit commercial revenue.





KSRTC is one of the largest transport corporation in the country. Current operational statistics of the corporation is Divisions 16, Depots 83, Bus Stands 174, Transport Services 7649, Total buses 8355, Daily operated km 26.93 lakh km, Approximately total number of passengers travelled daily 32.48 lakh, Shakthi Scheme- Avg daily women passengers 18.41 lakh, Shakthi Scheme average daily women passengers ticket value Rs 5.49 crore and Total Staff 33932.

KSRTC is introducing new Namma Cargo- Truck service with its new 20 trucks and has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with KMS Coach Builders Pvt. Ltd for lending its cargo truck services on a rental basis for a period of two months. Similarly, it has entered into an agreement with SM Kannappa Automobiles (P) Ltd. for a period of one-month, marking significant development in the transportation sector.





In order to capitalise on our strength in the passenger transport business in 2021, KSRTC ventured into the logistics business under the brand name of “Namma cargo” to carry parcels in KSRTC route buses. Taking this forward, KSRTC is now introducing brand new “Namma Cargo-Truck service” fitted with GPS for goods transportation.

The features of these new service are dedicated trucks to transport goods throughout Karnataka with secure, speedy and reliable services. Trucks are completely secure with closed container of 14 ft * 7 ft * 7ft. KSRTC as on organisation has strong network and trusted manpower and tracking facility to deliver good safely and on time. KSRTC would like to extend its good transportation service to all / interested parties by entering into an MoU. This association will greatly enhance the logistic services for both the organisations.

The rate chart for Trucks service is as below KMS Per km rate Minimum Kms Period Minimum cost 01 To 100 km Rs 50, 100 KM Maximum 12 Hrs Rs 5000, 01 To 200 km Rs 40, 200 KM 24 hrs Rs 8000 and for additional Km above 200 km Rs 35 Actual Km.

KSRTC requests interested customers to provide their requirements of type of vehicle and other related services so that KSRTC can make necessary preparation to suit your requirements.

Truck service is available from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumkuru, Hassan, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Davangere to various places of Karnataka state.

V Anbukkumar, Managing Director, KSRTC Dr Nandini Devi K, Director (Personnel and Vigilance), Officers and staff were present during the function.