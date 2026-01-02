KSRTC launches ‘Sarige Mitra’ HRMS mobile app version 2.0.0

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has successfully launched the upgraded Sarige Mitra HRMS Mobile App (Version 2.0.0), with Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, unveiling the application.

The launch marks a meaningful beginning to the New Year and reflects KSRTC’s commitment to digital transformation, transparency, operational efficiency and employee welfare. The upgraded HRMS mobile application has been designed to deliver real-time human resource services to employees through their smartphones, enabling easy and seamless access to essential information.

Through the app, employees can mark attendance using a geo-fencing-based system and view their monthly attendance records. It also allows access to personal profile details, service register information, family member details and nominee information. Employees can download their monthly payslips with a single click and check leave balances and leave-related details through the leave management feature. In addition, the app strengthens internal communication by providing employees with timely notifications, circulars and official updates issued by various departments

With the introduction of this upgraded version, KSRTC employees can now access comprehensive HR-related information at their fingertips, enhancing convenience and efficiency in day-to-day operations. On the occasion, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, Director (C&P) Dr. Nandini Devi and other senior officials were present.