KSRTC launches sports and cultural competitions for staff

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) inaugurated its annual sports and cultural competitions for employees at the Shantinagar Sports Complex on Thursday. The event was formally launched by Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who emphasized that such activities play a vital role in improving employee health, reducing stress, and fostering a sense of recreation.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Minister said that every year KSRTC organizes sports and cultural competitions for officers, staff members, and their children across its units, divisions, regional workshops and the central office.

Under the Sports and Cultural Fund, an annual grant of Rs 40,000 each is being provided to 17 divisions and two workshops to support these activities. The sports complex was upgraded last year and is being actively utilized by employees daily, he noted.

“Victory or defeat is not important—participation is what matters. Amid high-pressure work environments, such activities help create a cheerful and refreshing atmosphere,” the Minister said.

As part of the event, several competitions were conducted, including chess, carrom, shuttle badminton, table tennis, music contests, musical chair, shot put, fast walking and pot-breaking games.

Managing Director Akram Pasha, Director (Personnel and Vigilance) Dr. Nandini Devi K., Director (Information Technology) Ibrahim Maigur, along with several KSRTC officers and staff members, were present at the programme.