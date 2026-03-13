KSRTC Marks International Women’s Day; Ramalinga Reddy Flags Off 115 New Buses

Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday participated in the International Women’s Day–2026 celebrations at the central office of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Bengaluru and flagged off 115 new buses, including 70 Pallakki non-AC sleeper buses and 45 Karnataka Sarige buses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister Ramalinga Reddy said International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, aims to recognise the contributions of women in various sectors and promote their rights, equality and dignity. He noted that women are excelling in multiple fields such as education, science, social service, politics and the economy, and emphasised that empowering women is vital for the overall development of society.

Reddy also lauded Padma Shri awardee Dr. Shubha V. for her contributions to science and technology. She served for several decades at CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories in Bengaluru and is credited with developing the indigenous runway visibility measurement system “Drishti,” which helps ensure safe aircraft landings during foggy conditions at airports.

Women employees in KSRTC

Across the four State-run road transport corporations in Karnataka, there are about 1.04 lakh employees, including 8,956 women. Among them are 3,167 conductors, 2,254 technical staff and 3,535 administrative personnel.

Under the State government’s Shakti Scheme, women are allowed to travel free of cost in corporation buses. As of March 12, 2026, a total of 688.83 crore women passengers have availed the facility.

During the event, 46 women employees who had demonstrated outstanding performance were honoured with awards. The awardees included 19 technical staff, 15 conductors and 12 KSRTC constables representing 17 divisions of the corporation.

“Women can achieve anything with dedication”

Speaking after receiving the honour, Dr. Shubha V. expressed happiness over the large number of women working in KSRTC and appreciated the corporation for recognising their contributions. She said women can accomplish any task with honesty, dedication and commitment.

She also recalled that the Drishti runway visibility system was developed by her team in just three months, and described her 46 years of service in science as a humble contribution to the nation.

New buses to improve connectivity

The 70 Pallakki sleeper buses will operate on routes connecting several major destinations, including Udupi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Dharmasthala, Sringeri, Horanadu, Agumbe, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Hampi, Raichur, Jamkhandi, Puttur, Kukke Subrahmanya, Kasaragod, Mantralaya, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode, Munnar, Puducherry, Thanjavur, Kottayam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Panaji, Madurai, Kumbakonam and Ernakulam.

KSRTC also plans to induct 805 new Karnataka Sarige and city/rural transport buses into its fleet during April, May and June 2026.

Women-friendly initiatives

The corporation has implemented several welfare measures for women employees, including priority duty routes for women conductors, one day of menstrual leave per month, 180 days of maternity leave, and child care leave of up to six months during service.

Women employees also receive a monthly child care allowance of ₹1,250 until their child turns three years old. Those caring for mentally challenged or differently-abled children are eligible for 730 days of paid child care leave. Separate rest rooms have also been arranged for women employees at operational units.

Under the Vidyachethana Scheme, 1,747 girl students, children of KSRTC employees, received scholarships totalling ₹88.54 lakh between 2022–23 and 2025–26.

Meanwhile, under the KSRTC Arogya scheme, 92,945 women employees and their dependents have availed cashless medical treatment amounting to ₹29.87 crore.

Speaking at the event, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha said the progress of women across sectors is encouraging and stressed the importance of quality education in empowering them. Director (Personnel and Vigilance) Gayithri K. M. said women must be given equal rights, encouragement and recognition under the theme “Rights, Justice and Action.”

Senior officers and staff of KSRTC were present on the occasion.