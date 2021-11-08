  • Menu
KSRTC not heeding staff's woes, allege Union leaders

KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation president H V Anantha Subba Rao and AITUC State Committee Secretary H R Sheshadri have alleged that KSRTC is continuously violating labour laws and not giving any facilities to workers.

Mysuru: KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation president H V Anantha Subba Rao and AITUC State Committee Secretary H R Sheshadri have alleged that KSRTC is continuously violating labour laws and not giving any facilities to workers.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday they alleged that State Transport Minister B Sriramulu had promised to reinstate 4,000 dismissed BMTC employees who participated in the strike but now BMTC is hesitant to reinstate them. They urged the government to merge various Corporations to prevent financial burden. He said the government should reserve funds for KSRTC in budget itself to ensure salary should be paid in fixed date regularly. They said Corporation employees were tormented by Covid and another labour leader Kodihalli Chandra shekar. He warned of taking up severe agitation if the government does not fulfil their demands.

