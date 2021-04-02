KSRTC union threatens to go on strike from April 7

Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Employees' Federation have set April 6 as the deadline for the State government to fulfill their nine demands by April 6. The federation has decided to go on indefinite strike from April 7 if they are not fulfilled.



Speaking to media on Friday, federation's Dharwad Division honorary president P H Neeralakeri said, "the government's claim of fulfilling eight of the nine demands is just on paper and has not been implemented on the ground till now. Also our major demand – payment of wages to employees as per the sixth pay commission is still pending. As per the rules, we served a notice to the managing directors of four road transport corporations on March 13, regarding our decision to go on strike if our demands are not met. So far, there has been no response from the government."

The federation claimed that they have faith in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi when it comes to resolving the issue by April 6. "They will be responsible for any inconvenience caused to the public, as each and every operation under four corporations will be paralysed from April 7," he said.

The federation will appeal to private vehicle operators (maxi-cabs, buses, and other passenger vehicles) to extend support to the strike.

The federation claims that it would cost the State government an additional burden of Rs 2,121.72 crore to fulfill all their demands. The government can take an additional loan for this purpose and pass on the burden of repaying that on the four corporations.

Federation also complained that so far families of only seven of the 30 road transport corporation employees who lost their lives due to COVID-19, have received compensation amount of Rs 30 lakh each.