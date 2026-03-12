KSRTC warns job seekers against recruitment fraud

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has cautioned job aspirants against fraudsters who are allegedly cheating people by promising jobs in the corporation.

In a press statement issued by KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, the corporation said it had come to its notice through media reports that a case has been registered by the police against individuals who allegedly posed as senior KSRTC officials, used fake letterheads of the corporation and lured job seekers with promises of employment.

The corporation clarified that all direct recruitments in KSRTC are conducted only through an online application process. Eligible candidates are selected based on merit and reservation through a computerized system, ensuring transparency and eliminating human interference in the recruitment process.

KSRTC said there is no provision for recruitment through direct applications, recommendations or influence. All vacancies are announced through public notifications, and recruitment is carried out only after issuing official advertisements.

The corporation urged job aspirants not to fall prey to such fraudulent offers or pressure tactics. It also advised the public to file complaints with the nearest police station if anyone demands money in exchange for a job in KSRTC. FlyerKSRTC added that all official information related to recruitment will be published only on the website ksrtcjobs.gov.in.