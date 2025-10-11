K’taka: BJP slams govt over rape and murder of balloon-selling girl

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP on Saturday criticised the state government over the rape and murder of a 9-year-old, balloon-selling girl in Mysuru, saying that there is no law and order in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Opposition Leader in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, said, "Even during the Dusshera celebrations in Mysuru, the police were unable to prevent the rape of a girl. The law and order in the state have completely deteriorated."

Ashoka said that the rape of a girl from a family selling balloons in Mysuru is a major tragedy, adding that the government has completely failed in maintaining law and order.

“There is no situation where children can roam fearlessly in the state. Despite all this, it is unknown where the police patrol at night,” he said.

He added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara have not even spoken about this.

He said that police from four to five districts were deployed in Mysuru during Dusshera.

“Shivakumar can find potholes in Delhi, but preventing rape is not possible. Siddaramaiah celebrated Dusshera with grandeur in his home district. However, such a tragedy occurred during Dusshera itself. Birthday parties are happening inside Bengaluru Central Prison. Drugs are being supplied inside the jail. Law and order have sunk to such lows,” Ashoka said.

The body of a girl selling balloons was found in Karnataka's Mysuru city on Thursday. The police managed to track the movements of the killer through the CCTV footage.

The police said that the girl's family is one among the 50 Hakki-Pikki tribal families residing near the Doddakere Grounds, in front of Mysuru Palace and opposite the Exhibition Grounds.

On Wednesday night, the victim had sold balloons at the Chamundeshwari Teppotsava, a religious event, and slept with her parents.

On Thursday morning, the girl’s parents could not find her.

After searching, they discovered her body lying in a nude state about 50 metres from their tent.

The police sources revealed on Saturday that the accused, after committing rape, unleashing the brutality, had stabbed her 19 times with a knife and killed her.