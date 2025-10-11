K’taka: CII’s flagship 'India Innovation Summit' concludes

Bengaluru: The 21st edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) flagship India Innovation Summit – CII INNOVERGE 2025 concluded on Saturday at The Taj West End, Bengaluru, with a focus on strengthening India’s innovation ecosystem through AI-led R and D, skill development, and advanced manufacturing.

Delivering the Special Address, Selvakumar S, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, highlighted the pivotal role of research, innovation clusters, and public-private partnerships in strengthening India’s R and D capabilities.

He emphasised that Karnataka continues to anchor the nation’s innovation landscape through progressive policies, strategic investments in technology infrastructure, and a robust academic ecosystem.

“Karnataka is at the forefront of India’s innovation journey, transforming talent into intellectual property. With over 400 R and D centres, AI and Data Sciences initiatives, and Industry 4.0 programs for SMEs, we are fostering homegrown solutions and extending innovation beyond Bengaluru to Hubballi, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Belagavi through strong public-private partnerships,” he remarked.

Manoj Kumar Meena, IAS, Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, emphasised, "Karnataka is building a unified, future-ready skill ecosystem through the Karnataka Skill Policy 2025–2032, seamlessly connecting education, skilling, and employment.

“With initiatives like industry-led ITIs under the PM Setu scheme, an AI-driven Skill Connect Portal linking talent with industry demand, and programmes such as Nanavritti Nanna Ika, Kalika Jotege Kaushalya, and CM Kaushalya Karnataka Yojana, we are making skilling aspirational, inclusive, and aligned with emerging sectors like green, digital, and creative industries."

Kamal Bali, Past Chairman, CII Southern Region; Chairman, CII India INNOVERGE 2025 & President and Managing Director, Volvo Group India, stated, "Partnership is the future of leadership — we must move from an obsession with competition to an obsession with collaboration. To become a product-first nation, India must increase R and D investment, accelerate productisation and commercialisation, and scale AI-driven solutions across supply chains and clean-energy systems. That transition will only succeed when collaboration is built on transparency and trust between industry, academia and government, so ideas convert into real impact."