Kumaraswamy’s decision to contest from Mandya disappoints sitting MP

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s decision to contest from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency has injected a new wave of political fervor into the region. Leaving behind his political bastion of Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy’s move to Mandya has sparked discussions about the shifting dynamics of power in the region.

The decision has prompted introspection among JDS activists, who now grapple with the dilemma of prioritizing their allegiance to Mandya or relinquishing the political legacy of Ramanagara.

Kumaraswamy’s candidacy from Mandya has ignited various political calculations and speculations. JDS workers view his entry into the race as a strategic move capable of challenging the Congress candidate, Star Chandru, and bolstering the party’s organizational strength in the historic Mysore region. Kumaraswamy’s presence on the ballot has infused enthusiasm among JDS supporters, who see his candidacy as a clear path to victory, given his significant fan base in Mandya.

Delving deeper into the political rationale behind Kumaraswamy’s decision, it becomes evident that JDS faces an existential question, particularly in the wake of the alliance with the BJP.

In light of the Congress’s resurgence and the need to revitalize the party following setbacks in previous elections, Kumaraswamy aims to secure victories in all three constituencies, with Mandya being a crucial battleground. Moreover, there are murmurs about potential ministerial opportunities at the Centre following the formation of an NDA government, further fueling Kumaraswamy’s strategic calculus. Kumaraswamy’s foray into the Lok Sabha arena is not unprecedented, given his past electoral experiences.

Having previously represented constituencies like Kanakapura and Bangalore Rural, and later unsuccessfully contesting from Chikkaballapur in 2014, Kumaraswamy’s decision to vie for the Mandya seat underscores his deep-rooted political acumen and strategic manoeuvring.

As Kumaraswamy’s candidacy solidifies, attention now turns to the response from sitting MP Sumalatha Ambarish. Amid speculation and anticipation, Sumalatha’s next move remains uncertain. While there are whispers of a potential meeting in Bengaluru to deliberate with her associates and supporters, the question of Sumalatha’s alignment—whether she will extend support to Kumaraswamy or opt for an independent candidacy—hangs in suspense. The BJP high command’s purported interest in Sumalatha adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding political development , leaving room for unexpected twists and turns as the electoral saga unfolds.