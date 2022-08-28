Lake overflows, major traffic congestion on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Bengaluru: Due to the recent rains, roads were inundated, which caused traffic along the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to come to a crawl for hours. The Kanmanike lake, which is located between Kengeri and the Wonderla amusement park near Bidadi, overflowed and flooded the roadway in the early hours of Saturday, August 27 due to the severe rains. As a result, traffic slowed to a crawl as cars attempted to pass one other on the flooded route.

People on weekend trips from Bengaluru to Mysuru and other locations were in for a frustrating shock because cars had been lined up for miles between Kengeri and Bidadi. A lot of people used social media to warn others not to use this path, describing the situation as a "disaster." As the floodwater reached the tyres of heavy trucks and lorries, images they uploaded show the vehicles attempting to navigate the highways.

A road connecting the Mysuru highway to a village in Ramanagara reportedly collapsed after the Kanmanike lake flooded, and a recently built toll booth — a portion of the eagerly anticipated rebuilt Bengaluru-Mysuru route — was nearly immersed in water.

According to officials, the situation-related traffic congestion continues, and they have advised people to stay away from the highway for the next few hours.

Over the previous few days, Bengaluru has had periods of light to heavy rainfall. In its report on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department predicted that the city would have gloomy skies for the following 48 hours. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms are anticipated around this time.

A yellow warning was issued by the weather department for Bengaluru on Saturday. The IMD said in its bulletin that rain and thunderstorms are expected over the next 48 hours in the majority of coastal and south interior Karnataka locations, as well as in the majority of locations in north interior Karnataka.