Landslide cuts off access to Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill

Chamarajanagar: Incessant rainfall over the past several days has triggered a landslide at the Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill, a popular pilgrimage and tourist destination in Gundlupet taluk of Karnataka. As a result, local authorities have imposed a two-day entry ban, effective Monday and Tuesday, citing safety concerns.

The landslide has caused a deep crater to form along the main access road to the hill, particularly at a section locally known as “Dodda Thiruvu” or “Rakshasa Bande” (Demon Rock), which has been identified as a vulnerable curve on the hillside route. Officials from the revenue, forest, and transport departments, including Gundlupet Tahsildar Tanmay, visited the site to assess the situation.On Sunday, a retaining wall along the same hill road had also collapsed due to heavy rains.

Forest department personnel had earlier cleared debris using earth-moving equipment to restore traffic temporarily. However, the fresh subsidence in the middle of the road has raised new concerns about the stability of the route.

Officials have appealed to devotees and tourists to remain calm and cooperate with the temporary restrictions. Emergency repair work is expected to begin once conditions stabilise.

Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill, located within Bandipur National Park, is known for its hilltop temple and scenic views.