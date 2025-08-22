Legislative Council okays Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in Legislative Council on Thursday. The DCM, who also holds Bengaluru development portfolio, tabled the Bill.

The upper House passed the Bill after a brief discussion. It was passed in the Legislative Assembly a few days ago.

Speaking after tabling the Bill, the DCM said, “This amendment clarifies that the Greater Bengaluru Authority doesn’t interfere in the functioning of the corporations in violation of the 74th Amendment of the Constitution.”

Replying to queries from members Govindaraju, T A Saravana, H S Gopinath, he said, “Different parties are in power in the government and corporations. This amendment ensures that the government doesn’t have any overbearing power on the corporations.”

“Some people have talked about ward restructuring based on population. As per the 2011 census, there were about 18000 people in each ward, but now it would be 30,000. We will take members’ feedback when we are adding new areas to the corporations,” he added.