Leopard rescued from well released into forest

Udupi: Padubidri witnessed a dramatic wildlife rescue as a three-year-old male leopard was saved after falling into a well near Santhoor in Mudarangadi. The operation was carried out by the forest department, with assistance from local authorities and residents.

The incident came to light when Karunakar Poojary, the owner of the property, spotted the leopard in the well while attempting to draw water around 11 AM on Friday. He promptly informed the local gram panchayat and forest officials, who arrived later in the day equipped with a cage to ensure the safe capture of the animal.

Forest department personnel successfully retrieved the leopard and released it into the reserve forest near Kollur. The rescue operation drew a large crowd from the surrounding areas, curious to witness the rare event.

Reports suggest the leopard had been chased away by a local family the previous night after attempting to attack a domestic dog. It is believed to have fallen into the well while pursuing a cat in the vicinity. The region has a history of frequent leopard and wild bison sightings.