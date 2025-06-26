Live
Leopard Sanjay passes away at Bannerghatta Biological Park
Bengaluru: Bannerghatta Biological Park has announced the death of Sanjay, a male leopard who had been under its care for nearly 16 years. Sanjay passed away on Wednesday, June 25, following age-related health complications.
The leopard was rescued from HD Kote in the Mysuru Division on July 14, 2009, when he was just four months old. While leopards in the wild typically live for about 10 to 12 years, Sanjay lived a long life of 16 years in captivity at the zoo. Park authorities reported that Sanjay had been in a recumbent state since Monday. He succumbed to peribiliary cystic liver disease, hepatitis, and multi-organ failure associated with advanced age.
Visceral samples have been collected and sent to the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAH&VB) laboratory for further analysis. Sanjay had been a familiar and well-cared-for inhabitant of the park, drawing interest from visitors and caretakers alike.