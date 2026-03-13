Let BJP MPs speak on LPG shortage in Parliament: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday demanded that the BJP MPs from the state raise the issue of LPG shortage in the Parliament and resolve the issue.

“The MPs speak on all kinds of issues. Instead, they should raise the issue of LPG shortage in the Parliament and get justice to the people of the state,” he said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

“The shortage of LPG cylinders is causing a lot of problems for the public. But none of the BJP MPs are speaking up on this issue.

The price hike for LPG is also affecting people, but the State government can’t do anything about it as the Centre is responsible for the LPG prices. The Centre isn’t clarifying its foreign policy also,” he hit out.

“The stand of the Centre on the issue is condemnable. It must ensure that there is no inconvenience to the people.

We don’t know how worse the situation will get. The autorickshaws run on LPG have already stopped plying,” he added.