Linganamakki Dam releases 15,000 cusecs of water

Shivamogga: Relentless monsoon downpours have pushed the Linganamakki Dam on the Sharavathi River to near capacity, leading authorities to release 15,000 cusecs of water through the dam’s 11 crest gates on Tuesday to manage rising levels.

The dam is a vital cog in Karnataka’s hydroelectric infrastructure and recorded a water level of 1,816.2 feet against its maximum of 1,819 feet. Officials stated that an inflow of 48,393 cusecs was recorded.

Built in 1964, the Linganamakki Dam powers the Sharavathi Valley Hydroelectric Project, generating more than 1,400 MW across multiple stations. With a storage capacity of 151.64 TMC, the dam held 142.33 TMC (93.87%) as of Tuesday. Hence, the controlled water release was conducted to avert overflow risks. Authorities anticipate sustained rainfall for another month, requiring close monitoring to balance water levels and power generation needs.

The release has rejuvenated Jog Falls and converted it into a breath-taking spectacle that has drawn throngs of visitors. Marking the dam’s 15th time reaching full capacity, this event has highlighted its pivotal role in the region’s energy production and water resource management.