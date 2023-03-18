Lingayat Community People Grossly Let Down By Other Parties: AAP

Bengaluru: The state working president of Aam Aadmi Party, Ravichandra Nerabenchi said that it is condemnable that BJP, Congress and JDS parties are ignoring Lingayat community, which is one of the largest communities in the state, and playing a show of favouritism during the elections.

Addressing a press conference at the AamAadmi Party's state office, RavichandraNerabenchi said, "The contribution of Lingayat mathas and institutions to the state's education sector is immense. But for these, the state would have been lagging behind in education and would have become another state like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. But today there are developments in the state which denigrate the Lingayat community for political reasons. The BJP treated B.S.Yedyurappa ignorantly and in a sudden development removed him from the post of Chief Minister. Later he was given a seat in BJP's central committee to woo the Lingayat community. While the Congress lost the elections because of ignorance towards Virendra Patil, the BJP is likely to suffer the same defeat," he said.

"AamAadmi Party's policies and Basavanna's principles are similar. In the 12th century, Basavanna advocated that priority should be given to equality, women empowerment, education and health. AamAadmi Party has implemented them successfully in Delhi. We are confident that we will get a chance to provide the same type of governance in Basavanna's state in this election. Many Lingayat youths and leaders of the state are joining AamAadmi Party," said RavichandraNerabenchi.

RavichandraNerabenchi said, "Chief Minister Bommai swore on his mother that he would give 2A reservation and then ignored it. It is an insult to the entire community. We have our full support for the ongoing struggle for reservation in education and jobs."

The president of AamAadmi Party's Bangalore women's wing, Kushalaswamy said, "Basavanna said that everyone should get quality education free of cost. While AamAadmi Party is following the path of Basavanna's principles, BJP, Congress and JDS parties are using Basavanna's name just for show. Basavanna's principles are thrown into the air and are involved in caste-religion politics," she said.