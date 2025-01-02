Logo design contest for upcoming planetarium in Mysuru

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru on Wednesday announced a logo design contest for the world’s first tilted LED Dome planetarium that is being built in Mysuru. The Cosmology Education and Research Training Centre (COSMOSMysuru) is an upcoming stateoftheart planetarium and data training centre in Mysuru, being built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in the campus of University of Mysore, stated a press release by IIA.

The contest is open to all Indian citizens or residents of India, who are at least 14 years of age, said the release. Top three entries picked by a committee will get book vouchers – first place will receive vouchers worth 10,000, second place Rs 8,000 and third place Rs 7,000.

In addition, the three winners will be invited to stay for two nights at any of IIA’s observatories in India along with an accompanying person, added the press release. However, they would need to arrive there at their own expense, it clarified. According to IIA, COSMOSMysuru aims to function as an educational and research hub that is anchored by the planetarium, and many outreach activities have been ongoing since 2022. This project is financially supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Atomic Energy, MPLADS funds of the Finance Minister, and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India.

The project is steered by the PSA and is executed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics under an MoU with the University of Mysore, the press release added.