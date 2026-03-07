Lokayukta police nab GBA employee

Bengaluru: Lokayukta police have arrested an employee attached to the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) in Kaval Byrasandra for allegedly extorting a bribe of ₹10,000. The accused is identified as M Nagaraj, who worked as GBA staff at the location.

The complainant, Abdul Rehman from RT Nagar, had lodged a formal complaint after the GBA personnel unlawfully took possession of a chipping machine deployed at a work site for road cutting operations. Nagaraj reportedly refused to release the equipment unless the owner paid him Rs. 10,000 as bribe.

Unwilling to give in to the demand, the complainant approached the Lokayukta police and reported the matter. Acting swiftly, officers registered a case and laid a trap.

During the arranged transaction, Lokayukta personnel raided the spot precisely when the accused M Nagaraj was accepting the Rs. 10,000 bribe from the complainant. They seized the entire bribe amount and placed Nagaraj under arrest.