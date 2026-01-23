London-style double-decker bus service launched to boost tourism

After the successful introduction of London-style double-decker tourist buses in Mysuru, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has now rolled out a similar service in Bengaluru, aiming to enhance the city’s tourism appeal. Three double-decker buses have been introduced to offer tourists a unique sightseeing experience across major landmarks of the state capital.

The initiative is part of KSTDC’s broader strategy to promote urban tourism and provide visitors with a comfortable, immersive way to explore Bengaluru’s heritage, culture, and modern landmarks. The service has already been flagged off and is operational.

Tourists can enjoy panoramic views of the city while travelling in these specially designed luxury buses. “The idea is to allow visitors to sit back, relax, and experience the beauty of Bengaluru without worrying about traffic or navigation,” officials said.

The buses are equipped with both comfort and experience in mind. Each bus has a fully air-conditioned lower deck with 24 plush seats, while the open upper deck has seating for 20 passengers, offering an unobstructed view of the city. A microphone and audio system has been installed to provide information about the historical and cultural significance of various tourist spots along the route.

The open upper deck, in particular, is expected to attract tourists and photography enthusiasts who want to experience Bengaluru’s skyline and heritage structures from a different perspective.

The bus service begins at Ravindra Kalakshetra and passes through Corporation Circle, Hudson Circle, Kasturba Road, Visvesvaraya Museum, Chinnaswamy Stadium Road, General Post Office, High Court, Vidhana Soudha, K.R. Circle, and Hudson Circle, before returning to Ravindra Kalakshetra. The carefully curated route covers some of the city’s most prominent cultural, administrative, and historical landmarks.

The ticket price has been fixed at ₹180 per person. Once a ticket is purchased, passengers are given a wrist band that allows unlimited rides on any of the double-decker buses throughout the day. However, the band is non-transferable and becomes invalid if torn or damaged.

The buses operate daily from 10 am to 8 pm, making it convenient for both day tourists and evening sightseers. Tickets can be booked through the KSTDC website (www.kstdc.co), helpline numbers 080-4334-4334/35, or mobile numbers 8970650070 and 8970650075. KSTDC officials said the response so far has been encouraging and more buses may be added if demand increases.