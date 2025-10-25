Long-Term Keto diet may cause more harm than good

As the keto diet gains popularity for rapid weight loss, dieticians caution that long-term adherence may have serious health consequences. Dr. Sunitha N, senior dietician at Vasavi Hospitals, said the ketogenic plan involves a near-zero carbohydrate intake, eliminating foods like rice, wheat, and maida. The diet relies on producing ketone bodies from fat stores, promoting fast fat loss—sometimes seven to eight kilograms in a month—even with minimal exercise.

While effective in the short term, Dr. Sunitha warned that prolonged use can disrupt the body’s composition and trigger health issues. She stressed that weight-loss strategies should focus on gradual, sustainable changes in eating habits rather than drastic, restrictive diets. The diet is particularly unsuitable for individuals with existing health conditions.

Frequent mistakes include alternating between normal eating and keto, or relying on social media advice from unqualified influencers. Dr. Sunitha highlighted instances of health complications, including a heart attack in a 36-year-old following an extreme keto regime. She urged consultation with qualified nutritionists or doctors before adopting any diet plan.

Simple lifestyle adjustments remain the safest approach. She recommended increasing physical activity, using stairs, daily walking, incorporating high-fibre vegetables and fruits, proper hydration, and moderate protein intake. Avoiding junk food, alcohol, and smoking, combined with mental relaxation practices such as meditation, is essential for hormonal balance and overall metabolic health.

Dr. Sunitha emphasised that a balanced diet with approximately 90% of essential nutrients from fresh vegetables, fruits, and protein-rich foods, while limiting carbohydrates to 10%, can help maintain healthy weight and prevent chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and kidney disorders. Sustainable weight loss, she said, is best achieved through consistent diet management, exercise, and avoidance of extreme fad diets.