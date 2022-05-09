Loudspeaker row: Karnataka Takes Action Against Loudspeakers

In a recent move, the Karnataka state government has taken action against the loudspeakers in public places. As per the latest information available, as many as 301 notices were sent, out of which 83 to temples, 22 to churches, and 125 to the mosques across Bangalore. These notices were not issued fresh, and they were sent to the concerned people a couple of months ago. These notices were sent after the concerned officials identified that the temples, churches, and mosques violated noise pollution regulations.

In addition to the 301 notices, the notices have been sent to other areas of the city like Malleswaram and other parts of Bangalore as per the information from the police. Shri Ram Sena has been demanding the government crackdown on loudspeakers in the Mosques for a couple of months. Further, they demanded that instead of regulating the decibels, the government should completely remove the loudspeakers at the concerned places. The Shriram Sena also added that there should not be any Azaan call because it violates the supreme court order that says there should not be any noise pollution from 10 PM at night to 6 AM in the morning.