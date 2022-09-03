M M Hills lack basic amenities, disappointed devotees still flock to the temple

Chamarajanagara: Malemahadeshwara hills is a famous pilgrimage spot in the region as thousands of devotees even from Tamil Nadu visit the Male Mahadeshwara temple daily. During season the number of devotees swells even to a lakh. But devotees are facing lot of hardships as there is no bus shelter to wait for bus. During rainy season the devotees have to walk to amid rains to board the bus. Commuters particularly senior citizens and children are facing much difficulty

Even though the Male Mahadeeshwra hills has private bus stand, there too a bus shelter is missing . Devotees complain that there is no dust bin anywhere in bus stand premises. The toilets in bus stand are unable to be used as it stinks from 10 meters away. There is no street light in Palar road which cause difficulty for devotees.

Speaking to this paper B Venkatesh a devotee from Tamil Nadu told that we as a family came from Coimbatore to have darshan of Male Mahadeshwara. But there is no facility for devotees. The toilet and drinking water facility is too poor.

In this pandemic period the authorities should maintain hygiene but the shrine is lacking facilities.

When contacted Male Mahdaeshwara Temple Development Authority Secretary S Katyayini Devi assured that she would get information from concerned officers.

The authority would look in to the issue and provide facilities to devotees. Male Mahadeshwra temple is one of the richest temple in region comes under state Muzrai Department.