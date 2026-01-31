Mahatma strengthened the vision of Gram Swaraj: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that Mahatma Gandhi gave strength and direction to the concept of Gram Swaraj by emphasizing grassroots development, stating that true progress must flow “from villages to Delhi, not from Delhi to villages.”

Speaking to the media after offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, the Chief Minister recalled Gandhiji’s immense contribution to the nation.

“India is essentially a country of villages. During Gandhiji’s time, nearly 80 per cent of the population lived in rural areas. He believed that villages must be socially, economically, educationally, and politically self-reliant. The progress of the nation lies in the progress of its villages,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government is considering naming the approximately 6,000 gram panchayats in Karnataka after Mahatma Gandhi, as a tribute to his vision of village self-governance. “Mahatma Gandhi empowered the idea of Gram Swaraj. He firmly believed that power should flow from villages to the national capital, not the other way around,” he added.

Recalling Gandhiji’s assassination, Siddaramaiah said the entire nation continues to remember and honour his sacrifices. He shared an anecdote where an admirer once wished that Gandhiji should live for 100 years, to which Gandhi had replied, “I wish to live for 125 years for the sake of the country.”

“The nation will forever remember his invaluable contribution,” the Chief Minister said.

Responding to media queries regarding the payment of pending bills to contractors, Siddaramaiah stated that the dues were left unpaid by the previous BJP government.

“The arrears pertain to the earlier administration, which failed to clear the payments before leaving office,” he clarified.