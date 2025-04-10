Mahavir Jayanti Celebrated with Religious Fervour at Jain Centre in Hombuja

Ripponpet (Shivamogga district): The 2624th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, was observed with religious grandeur at the historic Jain pilgrimage centre of Hombuja on Wednesday. The celebrations were held under the spiritual leadership of Jagadguru Swasthishri Dr. Devendrakeerthi Bhattaraka Mahaswamiji, the head of the Hombuja Jain Math.

Speaking on the occasion, Param Pujya Chaturthapattacharya Shri 108 Suvidhisagar Maharaj emphasised that the teachings of the 24 Tirthankaras form the foundation of Jain religious practices. “Lord Mahavir, the last of the Tirthankaras, presented a scientific yet simple path for human welfare. He possessed deep knowledge in diverse subjects including astronomy, medicine, mathematics, astrology, and architecture,” the spiritual leader said.

He added that Mahavir Swami’s messages on environmental protection, compassion for living beings, and dietary discipline continue to guide adherents in their spiritual practices. “These teachings, preserved in ancient Jain scriptures and observed daily by devotees, shine like an eternal flame,” he said.

Swasthishri Devendrakeerthi Bhattaraka Mahaswamiji, in his address, underlined Mahavir’s contributions to social, religious, and educational progress. “His messages embody religious harmony, non-violence, and compassion. It is the duty of all of us to uphold the path of righteousness shown by him in our daily lives,” he said.

The celebrations included a silver palanquin procession (Shobhayatra) carrying the idol of Mahavir Swami, followed by traditional rituals such as Arghya offering and naming ceremonies.

The event echoed with devotional chants such as “Jai Mahavir,” “Ahimsa Parmo Dharma,” and “Mahavir Ki Jai”, while melodious Jinabhajans (devotional songs) filled the air.

Devotees from various parts of the region, including the Sri Padmavati Mahila Mandal and local Jain communities, actively participated in the bhajans and prayer services.

The day’s religious rituals were conducted by Padmaraj and fellow priests, accompanied by traditional scripture recitations and chants.