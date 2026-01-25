MAHE Bengaluru’s MAHETHON 2026 Makes Spectacular Debut, Inspiring a Healthier, Greener Tomorrow

Bengaluru, : The inaugural edition of MAHETHON 2026, organised by MAHE Bengaluru Campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, was a spectacular success. MAHE Bangalore campus, brought together over 10,000 runners across multiple categories, spanning all fitness levels and age groups. The marathon featured an AIMS-certified route, with the race commencing and concluding at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus, Yelahanka. Powered by AXIS Bank, MAHETHON united students, professional athletes, corporate teams, armed and police forces, families, and children, all sharing a commitment to health, community well-being, and the environment.

MAHETHON 2026, Bengaluru’s Biggest Running Festival, was officially flagged off by S. R. Vishwanath, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Yelahanka. The Senior leadership from MAHE, including Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Bengaluru Campus and MLHS, MAHE Manipal, Dr. Sharath Rao Pro Vice-Chancellor, Health Sciences, MAHE, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anand Venugopal, MAHE, and Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu P, Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru joined him, along with . Rahul Mathur, Vice President, Axis Bank Ltd. The event was also attended by members of the civil society, governing body, academic leaders, corporate partners, and senior administrators, who actively encouraged and motivated participants across all race categories.

Addressing the gathering, S. R. Vishwanath, MLA remarked, I sincerely appreciate the Manipal Group of Institutions for bringing quality healthcare and education institutions closer to the people. It is heartening to see participants travel all the way from Bengaluru and other places, which reflects the trust and confidence people have in Manipal institutions. The work being done by MAHE Bangalore campus is truly commendable. Such programmes open new opportunities for our region, and I am very happy that this initiative was conducted locally for the benefit of our people… I have ensured that the state of the roads in Yelahanka has been addressed; however, some areas still require repair and attention. I assure everyone that by MAHETHON 2027, all roads in Yelahanka will be well-maintained and in good condition.

Reflecting on the spirit of the event, Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan noted: "Today, as we witness the energy and enthusiasm of every participant at MAHETHON, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each runner who chose to be part of this journey, and my sincere gratitude to our sponsors whose support has made this event possible. Together, we've created something truly remarkable for our MAHE community.