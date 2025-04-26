MAHE’s Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre Set to Redefine Palliative Care

Manipal: In a move towards strengthening palliative care services in India, the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is set to inaugurate the Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre (MHRC) on April 30. The facility, described as the first of its kind in the country, and second largest will be launched by Andhra Pradesh Governor, Justice (Retd) Syed Abdul Nazeer.

Envisioned as a sanctuary for patients and families grappling with life-limiting illnesses, the MHRC will begin offering clinical services free of cost from July. Nestled along the tranquil Swarna River and spread over 12 acres of lush greenery, the centre is located just a few kilometres from Kasturba Medical College Hospital.

Beyond offering end-of-life care, the MHRC aims to create an integrated model where clinical excellence meets emotional and spiritual support. "Our commitment goes beyond education; it is about fostering dignity and humanity," said Dr H S Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, at a press conference held ahead of the inauguration.

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, termed the project a "pathbreaking initiative" and highlighted its unique positioning. As India’s only hospice affiliated with both a medical college and a tertiary hospital, MHRC is expected to pioneer new models of care while also serving as a training ground for future palliative care specialists.

The centre is backed by partnerships with Kasturba Medical College, Kasturba Hospital Manipal, the Indian Association of Palliative Care, and multiple corporate and non-profit collaborators.

Senior officials including Dr Sharath K Rao, Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Dr Raviraja N S, Dr Giridhar Kini, Dr Naveen Salins, and Dr Seema Rajesh Rao underscored MHRC’s mission to blend research, education, and holistic patient care.

India’s first completely philanthropic hospice and respite centre has been launched by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), offering specialised palliative care free of cost to patients — regardless of their illness or prognosis, including those with terminal conditions.

Fully funded by philanthropic organisations, the centre brings together a team of palliative care specialists, palliative medicine experts, and a multidisciplinary support staff to deliver holistic, compassionate care.

Strategically located on the scenic banks of the Swarna River, the facility lies just 4.5 kilometres from the vibrant international campus town of Manipal and 6 kilometres from the renowned temple city of Udupi, offering a serene environment for patients and their families.

This landmark initiative marks a major step in redefining end-of-life and respite care centre.

In a healthcare landscape where palliative care often remains overlooked, MHRC is poised to emerge as a beacon of hope for patients and families seeking compassionate support during some of life’s most difficult moments.