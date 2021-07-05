Male Mahadeshwara temple lost 18 crore income due to lockdown

Chamarajanagar: The famous Male Mahadeshwara temple lost Rs 18 crore of income owing to Covid lockdown of two and half months. The temple was closed on April 22 and opened July 5 for general public. However various sevas was stopped . The devotees can visit and offer pooja.



But no food distribution and prasad will be distributed now till further orders by state government. The temple have average revenue of Rs seven crore monthly through Hundi , various Seva and Poojas. But owing to 75 days lockdown temple lost nearly 18 crores of income said Male Mahadeshwara temple development authority (MMTDA) Secretary Jayavibhava Swamy.

The authority spending Rs two crores per month on salary for employees. The temple also taken up developmental works which comes Rs three crores , as authority spending Rs 5 crore per month. There are 189 contract workers in temple , they were paid salaries till May.

The contract workers will not be called back for duty as there is no Prasada, and

food distribution in temple now. The temple authority expected a total

of Rs 80 crore income during 2020-21, but received 42 crores. Jayavibhava Swamy told that the annual car festival of the temple was cancelled owing to lockdown hence dip in income. He said though temple opened for public the income would not rise now as temple suspended special puja and sevas, he added.