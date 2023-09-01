Man Arrested For Threatening Burqa-Clad Girl and Friend Over 'Jai Sri Ram' Chanting

The Karnataka Police have apprehended an individual who issued death threats to a girl wearing a burqa and her friend for chanting the slogan 'Jai Sri Ram.' The arrested person has been identified as Nayaz Khan, an auto driver. According to the police, they, along with fact-checking organizations, successfully located Nayaz Khan in the Konanakunte area of Bengaluru.



Notably, there were no prior criminal records against Nayaz Khan, and he was found to be actively engaged on social media. Khan explained to the police that he reacted impulsively upon seeing the video that had incited his anger. The Talaghattapura police have registered a case in connection with the incident and are currently conducting an investigation.

The incident in question involved threats made against a burqa-clad girl and a boy wearing a skull cap who were captured in a viral video chanting 'Jai Sri Ram.' The accused individual threatened them on social media, warning that they would face severe consequences if they continued to chant 'Jai Sri Ram' while dressed in their respective attires. In the video, the accused insisted that they remove the burqa and the skull cap before expressing their sentiments.

A concerned social media user, using the moniker 'The Right Wing Guy,' shared the threatening video and tagged the Bengaluru Police, urging them to take action. The user questioned whether advocates of the burqa would stand up for the girl's right to wear it and chant as she wished. The accused individual, in his post, questioned the relevance of their Islamic attire and issued a severe warning, stating that devout Muslims would not tolerate their actions.