Man attacks woman with machete, throws acid on five women

Chitradurga A shocking incident of violence has been reported from Malappanahatti in Chitradurga district, where a man allegedly attacked a woman with a machete and later hurled acid on her family members before fleeing the scene.

The accused has been identified as Suhail Basha, an auto driver and resident of Nehru Nagar. According to police, the victims include Tasina Banu, her sister Neha, her daughter Ikra, and another woman, Nagma Naik, all of whom sustained injuries in the acid attack.

The case has been registered at Kote Police Station, and a search is underway to trace the accused.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Tasina Banu and Suhail Basha were in a relationship and had married against opposition. However, their marriage turned troubled over time due to alleged harassment by the husband. Unable to bear the harassment, Tasina had reportedly left him a few months ago and moved to Bengaluru.

Recently, she had returned to Chitradurga to stay at her sister’s house during the Ramzan period. It was during this visit that the accused allegedly confronted her. Police suspect that anger over the separation and breakdown of the relationship may have driven Suhail to commit the crime.

According to reports, the accused first attacked Tasina with a machete and then targeted other family members by throwing acid on them, causing panic and severe injuries. The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police officials said efforts are on to apprehend the accused at the earliest and further investigation is in progress