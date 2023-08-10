Live
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
Just In
Man cuts down 850 arecanut trees in anger over rejecting marriage proposal
A young man has allegedly cut down more than 850 arecanut trees belonging to the father of a girl he wanted to marry after the father had refused his proposal.
Mysuru: A young man has allegedly cut down more than 850 arecanut trees belonging to the father of a girl he wanted to marry after the father had refused his proposal.
The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kademanuganahalli in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district. The trees in the two-acre arecanut plantation belonging to K. Venkatesh, son of Krishna Gowda were cut down. In the morning, Venkatesh discovered the damage to his farm and filed a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
Venkatesh said that he had earlier agreed to marry his daughter to the young man, but had changed his mind after learning that he was involved in vices. The young man is said to be angry with Venkatesh for refusing to marry his daughter and has taken revenge by cutting down the nut trees.
The villagers have demanded that the accused be arrested and punished. They have also expressed concern that the incident will lead to more such attacks on farmers. The police have said that they are taking the matter seriously and will soon arrest the accused. They have also assured the villagers that they will take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.