Man from Mandya gobbles up 16 Ragi balls in 45 minutes

Bengaluru: As a part of the Ugadi festival, a competition to eat RagiMudde(Ragi Ball) NatikoliSaru (country chicken curry) meal was organised at Nandini Layout, Bangalore. In this competition, a man from Mandya won the first place by eating exactly 16 pieces of RagiMudde meal.

It is common to organise competitions in rural areas during Ugadi. However, a competition was organised in the capital city of Bengaluru on behalf of the Janmabhoomi Foundation to cook rural style Ragimudde and chicken curry. Contestants came from Bangalore, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Mandya, Pavagada, Sira, Kunigal, Nagamangala. A total of 150 people participated in this competition. An entry fee of Rs 150 rupees was fixed for the participants for the RagiMuddeNatikoliSaru meal competition. 100 grams of country chicken meat, two eggs, ragimudde as many they can eat, NatiKoli curry was given. Along with this, chicken fry and mutton fry were also made. Each ragimudde was prepared of 250 gm weight. All were given mudde of the same weight.

A time limit of 45 minutes was given for the RagiMuddeNatikoliSaaru meal competition. During this time, whoever eats the most ragimudde is declared the winner. First, everyone's plate was served with two ragimudde, natikoli curry, two eggs, and country chicken pieces, and then the judges gave a green signal to start the meal competition As the ragimudde was consumed, hot muddes were served on the plate.

In the competition, a man from Mandya consumed 16 ragimudde and bagged the first position. He was given a 15-kg sheep as the first prize. After that, the young man from Bengaluru ate 13 pieces of ragimudde and got a big rooster as the second prize. The third prize was given to the Nelamangala youth who ate 12 pieces, he was given three normal chickens.

65-year-old grandmother ate 6!

Not only men but also seven women participated in the competition. Among these, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law participated in the competition, which was special. A 65-year-old grandmother from Bangalore surprised everyone by eating six mudde's. For the competition, 1000 ragimudde's were made using 80 kg millet flour. Every year on the occasion of Ugadi in the Nandini layout grounds, several youth groups used to gamble. In order to avoid this, a rural sport, ragimudde meal eating competition was organized. Organizers said the response has been overwhelming.