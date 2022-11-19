Mandya achieves 84 per cent in Aadhaar linking to Voter ID

Mandya: The Mandya District is better positioned with 84 per cent progress achieved in linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar. Efforts should be made to achieve 100 per cent progress by taking people into confidence, said Regional Commissioner of Mysuru division G C Prakash.

Prakash spoke after inaugurating the newly built EVM Storehouse in the district which was built at an estimated cost of Rs 2.65 crore, by Nirmiti Kendra. "The process of linking Aadhaar with EPIC is a good job to avoid the chances of using in multiple places. By linking Aadhaar, it can be used in only one place", said Prakash.

'Earlier during the elections to Grama Panchayat, Assembly and local bodies, we had to identify places to store EVMs. By building a storehouse for the purpose, it will be easier for revenue department and police to handle election related duties', added Prakash.

Deputy Commissioner Dr H N Gopalakrishna said "Earlier we had to identify either government or private buildings to store the EVMs. With the storehouse, the EVMs of all the seven Assembly constituencies of the district can be stored in one place. The EVM ballot, control and VVPAT units of K R Nagar can also be stored here".

The district administration should prepare for the general elections to Legislative Assembly to be held in March/ April next year. The facilities have been made to store EVMs required for the elections, along with racks and trolley. Police security CCTV, store room and control room are also arranged, DC added.