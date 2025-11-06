Mandya farmer who set himself ablaze over land dispute dies

A 55-year-old farmer from Mandya district, who had set himself on fire in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office on Tuesday, succumbed to his burn injuries at Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as M.D. Manjegowda, a resident of Moodanahalli village in K.R. Pet taluk. Upset over a prolonged land dispute, Manjegowda poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze at the Kaveri Park located opposite the DC office on Tuesday morning. Alert bystanders rushed to his aid, dousing the flames with water and helping transport him to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital. After initial treatment, he was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced care, but doctors confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Following the tragic incident, several pro-farmer and Kannada activists staged a protest outside the Mandya DC office on Tuesday evening, demanding justice for Manjegowda and strict action against the officials allegedly responsible for his distress. Protesters raised slogans such as “Justice for the farmer who burned himself alive” and called for immediate intervention by the state government. Mandya Central Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Fire and rescue officials who were among the first responders said that Manjegowda initially claimed he caught fire due to an electric shock but later admitted to having poured petrol on himself.

The timely action of police and fire personnel helped save him initially, but his condition deteriorated due to severe burns. Reacting to the incident, Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh to the bereaved family. The minister visited the Victoria Hospital mortuary to meet Manjegowda’s relatives and offered condolences. He assured them that he would speak with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to secure additional compensation for the family. Meanwhile, the tragedy has reignited concerns over farmer distress in the region, particularly issues linked to land ownership disputes and administrative delays.

(Suicide is not a solution. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, please seek help. You can reach the Sneha Foundation at 044-24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, a helpline by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, at 9152987821 (Mon–Sat, 8 AM–10 PM) for free, confidential support)