Mangaluru Airport Achieves New Single-Day Passenger Record

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), has set a new record in passenger numbers, handling 7,637 travellers on November 9, 2024. This marks the highest single-day passenger count since AAHL began operations on October 31, 2020, and exceeds the previous peak of 7,548 passengers recorded on December 31, 2023.
Of the 7,637 passengers, 7,498 were adults, and 139 were infants. The airport also saw 49 aircraft movements throughout the day. The rise in passenger traffic is indicative of the airport’s expanding capacity and operational growth.
Prior high-traffic days at the airport include November 25, 2023, with 7,452 passengers; August 15, 2024, with 7,406; and November 19, 2023, with 7,399. These increasing figures reflect the airport's strategic importance and the growing air travel demand in the region.